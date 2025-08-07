Riyadh – Riyadh Cables Group Company achieved a net profit worth SAR 535.61 million in the first half (H1) of 2025, higher by 63.10% than SAR 328.37 million.

The group’s revenues amounted to SAR 5.20 billion as of 30 June 2025, an annual rise of 27.61% from SAR 4.07 billion, according to the interim financial results.

Earnings per share (EPS) reached SAR 3.58 in H1-25, up year-on-year (YoY) from SAR 2.20.

Financials for Q2-25

In the second quarter (Q2) of 2025, Riyadh Cables witnessed 75.28% YoY higher net profits at SAR 279.37 million, compared to SAR 159.38 million.

Revenues hiked by 32.68% to SAR 2.71 billion in April-June 2025 from SAR 2.04 billion in Q2-24.

Quarterly, the Q2-25 profits increased by 9.03% from SAR 256.23 million in January-March 2025, while the revenues jumped by 9.07% from SAR 2.48 billion.

