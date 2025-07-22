Riyadh – Riyad Bank registered net profits worth SAR 5.08 billion in the first half (H1) of 2025, an annual surge of 15.24% from SAR 4.41 billion.

Earnings per share (EPS) amounted to SAR 1.61 as of 30 June 2025, up from SAR 1.42 in H1-24, according to the initial financial results.

The clients’ deposits witnessed a 14.78% year-on-year (YoY) rise to SAR 316.81 billion in the first six months (6M) of 2025, compared to SAR 276 billion.

The assets increased by 21.18% to SAR 490.81 billion in H1-25 from SAR 405.02 billion in H1-24, while the investments jumped by 18.96% to SAR 72.65 billion from SAR 61.07 billion.

Financials for Q2

In the second quarter (Q2) of 2025, the net profits reached SAR 2.59 billion, higher by 11.07% YoY than SAR 2.33 billion.

Quarterly, the Q2-25 net profits climbed by 4.44% from SAR 2.48 billion in January-March 2025.

Dividends Proposal

The board members greenlighted cash dividends after Zakat amounting to SAR 2.54 billion, equivalent to 8.50% of its share capital, for H1-25.

Riyad Bank will distribute SAR 0.85 per share for 2.99 billion eligible shares, according to a bourse statement.

Eligibility and disbursement dates for the dividends will be 4 and 17 August 2025, respectively.

