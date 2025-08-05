Doha: Qatari Investors Group (a Qatari public shareholding company) reported a 1.48 percent increase in net profits during the first half of this year, reaching QR 71.721 million, compared to QR 70.673 million in the same period last year.

The Group's financial statements, published on the Qatar Stock Exchange website on Monday, showed stable earnings per share (EPS), reaching QR 0.06 for the period ending June 30, compared to earnings per share of QR 0.06 for the same period last year.

