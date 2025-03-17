Doha, Qatar: The Board of Directors of Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) has announced the appointment of Abdullah Muhammad Al Ansari (pictured) as the new Chief Executive Officer of QSE, effective Sunday, March 16, 2025.

Al Ansari brings extensive experience in investment management and financial markets, having joined the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) in 2011. Most recently, he served as Director of Qatari Funds at QIA from 2022 to 2025, where he played a key role in launching, developing, and managing initiatives that contributed to the growth of the local economy, with a strong focus on market liquidity.

He also led a team specializing in market products, public and private assets. Al Ansari holds a Master’s degree in Economics and a Bachelor’s degree in Finance from Qatar University.

The Qatar Stock Exchange welcomes Al Ansari to his new role and looks forward to his leadership in driving QSE’s strategic vision and market development initiatives.

