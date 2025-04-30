Qatar - QLM Life & Medical Insurance Company has earned an insurance revenue of QR299.5mn in the first quarter of the year.



The net profit of the company for the period that ended on March 31, stood at QR15.2mn as against QR17.4mn in the same period last year.



Earnings per share in Q1, 2025 was QR0.04 per share as compared to QR0.05 in Q1, 2024. Net investment and other income in the first quarter stood at QR12mn, compared to QR10.2mn in Q1, 2024.



QLM Chairman Sheikh Saoud bin Khalid bin Hamad al-Thani said, “At the core of our mission lies an unshakable commitment to delivering exceptional care for our members.



We blend technological innovation with the invaluable knowledge of our local experts to create service experiences that are both rigorously precise and genuinely responsive to individual needs. “This strategic fusion enables us to consistently exceed expectations while reinforcing our position as the essential partner for stakeholders who value excellence, reliability, and meaningful results.”



QLM CEO Fahad al-Suwaidi stated, “QLM is redefining insurance through the strategic fusion of powerful technology and proactive wellness solutions.

Our advanced systems don’t just respond to needs — they anticipate risks and create smarter safeguards for our members. “By combining data-driven insights with a deep commitment to wellbeing, we are building a new standard where protection doesn’t just recover — it prevents.



Every innovation we deploy serves one clear purpose: to place our members’ security and health at the forefront of an evolving insurance landscape.”

© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

Doha