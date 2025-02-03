DOHA: Inma Holding's net profits increased by 23.43 percent to reach QR12.715m in 2024, compared to QR10.301m in 2023.

Data issued by the company and published on the Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) website Sunday showed an increase in earnings per share to QR0.225 in the period ending on December 31, 2024, compared to earnings per share of QR0.182 for the same period of 2023.

The Board of Directors of Inmaa Holding recommended distributing cash dividends to shareholders at a rate of 7 percent of the capital, equivalent to QR0.07 per share for the owner of the company's share on the closing date of the stock market on the day of the General Assembly of Shareholders.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

