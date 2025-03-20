Riyadh – Qassim Cement Company achieved net profits worth SAR 301.34 million in 2024, higher by 112.26% year-on-year (YoY) than SAR 141.97 million.

Revenues surged by 65.81% YoY to SAR 967.57 million at the end of December 2024 from SAR 583.55 million, according to the financial results.

The earnings per share (EPS) climbed to SAR 2.98 last year from SAR 1.58 in 2023.

Cash Dividends for Q4-24

The board members approved cash dividends amounting to SAR 87.80 million, representing 8% of the share capital, for the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2024.

Qassim Cement will disburse a dividend of SAR 0.80 per share for 109.76 million eligible shares.

The eligibility and payment dates for the dividends will be 20 March and 15 April 2025, respectively.

Last December, the firm disbursed SAR 71.34 million as cash dividends for Q3-24.

Source: Mubasher

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

Mubasher