Bahrain - SICO, a leading regional asset manager, broker, and investment bank, with direct presence in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, announced yesterday the successful closing of the BD2.9 million initial public offering (IPO) of Silah Gulf, which was significantly subscribed 4.0 times.

The results reflect the provisional reconciliation of the data related to the application forms received following the subscription period which ran from December 29 last year to January 26.

The transaction comprised an offering of 16,359,429 new shares at BD0.176 per share, representing 30 per cent of the company’s total issued share capital post-IPO. The IPO was structured with 70pc of the shares on offer allocated to professional investors (those applying for minimum of 568,182 shares), while 30pc of the shares were allocated to retail investors (those applying for less than 568,182 shares).

The IPO generated total demand of 64.9m shares or BD11.4m between both the professional and retail tranches, resulting in a total subscription of 4.0 times. Retail and professional applicants will be allotted shares in accordance with the allotment basis set out in the prospectus.

Feras Ahmed, CEO of Silah Gulf, commented: “The over-subscription of our IPO marks a transformative step in Silah Gulf’s 15-year growth journey. We are grateful for the trust our new shareholders have placed in us as we prepare to accelerate our regional footprint and drive innovation to meet growing demand across Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and the wider GCC.”

Najla Al Shirawi, Group CEO of SICO, stated: “The strong demand seen during Silah Gulf’s IPO reflects strong investor confidence in the company’s solid operational fundamentals and its specialised position within the GCC’s business process outsourcing and customer experience sectors.

“We are proud of the successful completion of the IPO, made possible by the dedicated efforts of BBK, the underwriter of the offering, Silah Gulf’s management team, and SICO’s investment banking team. We also extend our sincere appreciation to all IPO subscribers, as well as to the Central Bank of Bahrain, Bahrain Bourse, and Bahrain Clear for their continued support and guidance.”

Allotment notices will be emailed to investors and will also be available for collection from Bahrain Clear starting from Sunday and any refunds will be distributed on February 4. On February 10, the company’s shares are expected to be listed and commence trading on the Bahrain Bourse under the ticker symbol SILAH.

All applicants allocated shares in the IPO are eligible to trade by opening an account with a Bahrain Bourse registered broker. Furthermore, applicants allotted shares will be eligible to participate in any dividends declared for the year ending December 31, 2025, as well as any potential bi-annual dividends distributed by the company thereafter. SICO will provide price stabilisation and liquidity provision services from the start of trading on the Bahrain Bourse.

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).