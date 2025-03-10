Egypt - Prime Holding (PRMH) has witnessed 63% year-on-year (YoY) growth in consolidated net profits in 2024, registering EGP 41.651 million, compared to EGP 25.591 million in 2023, as per the firm's financial indicators.

Consolidated sales rose to EGP 210 million last year from EGP 201.595 million a year earlier.

The firm achieved standalone net profits after tax of EGP 4.225 million in the 12-month period ended December 31st, versus net losses of EGP 9.850 million.

Prime Holding is an EGX-listed company that provides investments and financial services for corporations, institutions, government entities, and individuals within Egypt and abroad.

