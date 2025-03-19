Riyadh – Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Company (Petro Rabigh) incurred net losses worth SAR 4.54 billion in 2024, an annual decline of 3.15% from SAR 4.69 billion.

Revenues plummeted by 11.78% year-on-year (YoY) to SAR 39.34 billion at the end of December 2024 from SAR 44.60 billion, according to the financial results.

Meanwhile, the loss per share fell to SAR 2.72 last year from SAR 2.81 in 2023.

Accumulated Losses

The accumulated losses hit SAR 7.15 billion as of 31 December 2024, accounting for 42.81% of the capital.

Petro Rabigh cut its accumulated losses to 36.16% of the share capital as of 31 August 2024.

Source: Mubasher

