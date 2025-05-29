Cairo – Orascom Construction posted lower consolidated net profits at $27.10 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, compared to $49.80 million in Q1-24.

Revenues climbed to $847.60 million in Q1-15 from $766.30 million a year earlier, according to the financial results.

Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) hit $0.23 as of 31 March 2025, versus $0.42 in Q1-24.

Standalone Financials

In the first three months (3M), the EGX-listed firm turned to standalone net losses valued at $8.69 million, versus net profits of $3.73 million. Basic EPS declined to $0.23 from $0.42.

Last year, the company’s consolidated backlog reached $7.60 billion.

