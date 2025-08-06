Cairo – National Bank of Kuwait - Egypt (NBK-Egypt) generated net profits worth EGP 4.10 billion (KWD 25.65 million) in the first half (H1) of 2025, an annual growth of 30% from the EGP 3.20 billion (KWD 24.90 million).

Net operating income stood at EGP 7.70 billion in H1-25, marking a 28% year-on-year (YoY) increase from EGP 6.10 billion, according to the financial results.

The lender reported 31% higher net interest income at EGP 6.70 billion in the first six months (6M) of 2025, compared to EGP 5.20 billion in H1-24.

Excluding interests, the net operating income increased by 35% to EGP 199 million in H1-25 from EGP 147 million in H1-24.

Total assets reached EGP 206 billion by the end of June 2025, up 5% from EGP 196 billion as of 31 December 2024. Meanwhile, the customer deposits grew by 4% to EGP 166 billion from EGP 160 billion.

Shaikha Al Bahar, Chairman of NBK-Egypt, commented on the bank’s performance, elaborating that the easing of geopolitical tensions in the region would significantly support the Egyptian economy and unlock greater investment opportunities.

She also addressed the country’s future outlook and the measures undertaken by the Egyptian government as well as the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE).

Yasser El-Tayeb, CEO and Managing Director of NBK-Egypt, noted: “The bank’s solid financial indicators in H1-25 underscore its ability to sustain growth and deliver strong business results, despite the exceptional challenges facing the business environment on the local and global fronts due to ongoing political instability and its economic ramifications.”

As of 31 March 2025, NBK-Egypt logged net profits valued at EGP 2 billion (KWD 12.60 million).

