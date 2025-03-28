Riyadh – Morabaha Marina Financing Company registered SAR 22.74 million in net profit at the end of December 2024, down 26.57% year-on-year (YoY) from SAR 30.96 million.

The revenues climbed by 13.83% to SAR 192.85 million in 2024 from SAR 169.41 million a year earlier, according to the financial results.

Additionally, the earnings per share (EPS) dropped to SAR 0.44 last year from SAR 0.60 in 2023.

As of 30 September 2024, the net profits shrank by 59.78% YoY to SAR 14.65 million from SAR 36.44 million.

