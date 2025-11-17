Cairo – Misr Cement – Qena generated EGP 1.71 billion in net profits including minority interest during the first nine months (9M) of 2025, signaling a 3,254% leap from EGP 51.02 million in 9M-24.

As for the standalone business, the company witnessed a 715.60% annual surge in net profit after tax to EGP 753.52 million in 9M-25 when compared with EGP 92.40 million in 9M-24.

The earnings per share (EPS) soared to EGP 6.48 in 9M-25 from EGP 0.81 in the year-ago period, according to the separate financial results.

The net sales soared to EGP 2.83 billion during the January-September 2025 period from EGP 1.90 billion in the same period a year earlier.

Meanwhile, the company’s total assets increased to EGP 3.49 billion as of 30 September 2025, compared with EGP 2.60 billion as of 31 December 2024.

In the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, Misr Cement recorded net profits after tax worth EGP 406.16 million compared to EGP 21.09 million in Q3-24.

The EPS grew to EGP 3.46 in Q3-25 from EGP 0.11 in Q3-24.

The cement manufacturer saw an annual jump in net sales to EGP 1.25 billion during the July-September 2025 period from EGP 885.38 million.

It is worth noting that in the first half (H1) of 2025, Misr Cement posted consolidated net profits after tax of EGP 784.12 million and net sales worth EGP 3.87 billion.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2025 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

