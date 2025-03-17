Saudi Arabia's stock market ended higher on Sunday, extending gains from the previous session, after S&P upgraded its ratings, although other Gulf peers were subdued amid economic uncertainty sparked by U.S. President Donald Trump's trade tariffs.

Global ratings agency S&P raised Saudi Arabia's rating to 'A+' from 'A' with a stable outlook on Friday, underpinned by ongoing social and economic transformation in the country.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index <.TASI> finished 1.1% higher, helped by a 4.4% rise in Saudi Arabian Mining Company <1211.SE> and 0.6% increase in Al Rajhi Bank <1120.SE>.

In Qatar, the index <.QSI> closed flat.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index <.EGX30> rose 0.2%, helped by a 2.7% gain in Fawry for Banking Technology and Electronic Payment <FWRY.CA>.

SAUDI ARABIA <.TASI> rose 1.1% to 11,854 QATAR <.QSI> was flat at 10,422 EGYPT <.EGX30> up 0.2% to 31,338 BAHRAIN <.BAX> eased 0.2% to 1,967 OMAN <.MSX30> down 0.1% to 4,382 KUWAIT <.BKP> fell 0.6% to 8,426

