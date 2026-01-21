Major stock markets in the Gulf were subdued in early trade on Wednesday, ‍tracking softer Asian equities ‍as worries over global trade and geopolitical tensions dampened ​investor sentiment.

Asian shares fell for a third straight session as tensions rose ⁠over U.S. President Donald Trump's threats to acquire Greenland and revive a ⁠trade dispute ‌with the European Union.

The MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.5%.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index fluctuated ⁠in a narrow band around its previous close.

Meanwhile, oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets - slipped as expectations of a rise in U.S. crude stockpiles overshadowed a brief production ⁠stoppage at two major Kazakh ​oilfields and fresh geopolitical jitters tied to U.S. tariff threats amid its push to ‍take control of Greenland.

Dubai's main share index edged 0.1% higher, helped by a ​1.3% rise in top lender Emirates NBD (ENBD). India's competition regulator said on Tuesday it had cleared ENBD's acquisition of a stake in RBL Bank.

In Abu Dhabi, the index traded flat. Separately, Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund Mubadala is targeting opportunities in artificial intelligence and robotics, viewing the sectors as a major source of industrial growth and a guide for future investments, its group CEO said on Tuesday.

The Qatari ⁠index added 0.2%, with telecoms firm Ooredoo ‌rising 2.5%.

Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani said on Tuesday that Qatar intends to support local firms in competing ‌internationally, indicating ⁠fresh measures in the country's drive to diversify its economy beyond energy.

