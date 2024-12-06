Most stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Thursday, helped by investor confidence in a U.S. interest rate cut and a potential delay in OPEC+'s planned output increase.

Markets currently see a 74% chance of a 25-basis-point rate cut this month, according to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool.

Market's attention is likely to shift to the U.S. payrolls report on Friday, followed by inflation data for November expected next week.

The Fed's decisions impact the Gulf region's monetary policy, as most currencies in the region are pegged to the U.S. dollar.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index <.TASI> gained 0.4%, with aluminium products manufacturer Al Taiseer Group <4143.SE> rising 0.9% and Riyad Bank <1010.SE> increasing 3.6%.

In Abu Dhabi, the index <.FTFADGI> added 0.1%.

Oil prices, a catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets, pared some gains after a source told Reuters OPEC+ had agreed to delay a planned oil output hike until April 2025.

The planned delay comes as OPEC+ - the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries plus allies including Russia - tries to support prices as it wrestles with weak demand, notably from China, and rising supply outside the producer group.

The Qatari benchmark <.QSI> finished 0.5% higher, led by a 0.6% rise in the Gulf's biggest lender Qatar National Bank <QNBK.QA>.

Dubai's main share index <.DFMGI>, however, fell 0.7%, hit by a 5.8% fall in toll operator Salik Company <SALIK.DU>.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index <.EGX30> finished flat.

Separately, Egypt plans to list three or four military-owned companies on the stock exchange, with the detailed government IPO schedule to be released next week, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said at a press conference on Wednesday.

SAUDI ARABIA <.TASI> rose 0.4% to 11,932 ABU DHABI <.FTFADGI> up 0.1% to 9,277 DUBAI <.DFMGI> lost 0.7% to 4,820 QATAR <.QSI> gained 0.5% to 10,392 EGYPT <.EGX30> was flat at 30,840 BAHRAIN <.BAX> closed flat at 2,036 OMAN <.MSX30> eased 0.1% to 4,572 KUWAIT <.BKP> added 0.2% to 7,808

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison Williams)