Qatar - Mekdam Holding Group has reported net profit of QR27.8mn in the first nine months (9M) of this year, showing an 8.3% growth on an annualised basis.



Earnings-per-share rose to QR0.174, up from QR0.161 for the corresponding period last year.



The group succeeded in increasing its gross profit margin by 10.7%, alongside a 12.4% growth in net profit margin, indicating enhanced operational efficiency and a significant reduction in finance costs. This improvement reflects a stronger financial structure and reduced reliance on debt.



During 2025, Mekdam Holding Group was able to sign new contracts with a total value of QR832mn, said Ehab Naser, its chief executive officer.



The board was briefed on the total value of the contracts being implemented, which amounted to about QR3bn, while the value of the remaining works were valued at about QR1.8bn. On the sales proposals, the total offers submitted and being negotiated with customers has been valued at about QR2.5bn.



The expected success rate, according to historical indicators, ranges from 20% to 30%, a company spokesman said, adding the customer retention rate was around 90%.



Total assets reached QR483.3mn at the end of September 2025, driven by a "significant" rise in current assets, which grew by 27%, indicating an expansion in projects under execution and an overall increase in operational activity.



The group also maintained a solid liquidity position, with current assets accounting for 79.9% of total assets. The current ratio (current assets-to-current liabilities) stood at two times, reflecting a strong ability to meet short-term obligations and sustain operational readiness.



The board also reviewed the implementation of the general assembly's resolutions, as the extraordinary general assembly approved an increase in the capital by QR25mn, bringing the company's capital to QR160mn.

