Riyadh - The net profits of Leejam Sports Company hit SAR 224 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2025, lower by 36.72% than SAR 354 million in 9M-24.

Earnings per share (EPS) dropped to SAR 4.33 as of 30 September 2025 from SAR 6.77 in the same period of 2024, according to the financial results.

The Tadawul-listed company posted 9.43% higher revenues at SAR 1.18 billion in 9M-25, compared to SAR 1.08 billion in 9M-24.

Results for Q3-25

In the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, Leejam Sports generated net profits valued at SAR 81 million, signaling a 56.68% plunge from SAR 187 million in Q3-24.

Revenues climbed by 9.47% year-on-year (YoY) to SAR 439 million in the July-September 2025 period from SAR 401 million.

On a quarterly basis, the Q3-25 net profits grew by 12.50% from SAR 72 million in Q2-25, whereas the revenues increased by 16.75% compared to SAR 376 million.

Dividends for Q3

The board of Leejam Sports approved cash dividends worth SAR 49.61 million, equivalent to 9.50% of the company’s SAR 523.83 million capital, for Q3-25.

The Saudi company will pay out a dividend of SAR 0.95 per share to 52.23 million eligible shares.

Eligibility and distribution dates are set for 30 October and 13 November 2025, respectively.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2025 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

