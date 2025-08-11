KUWAIT CITY, Aug 10: Kuwait National Cinema Company (KNCC) announced a net profit of KD 8.7 million (approximately USD 26.5 million) for the first half of 2025, marking a 16 percent increase compared to KD 7.5 million (USD 22.8 million) recorded in the same period last year.

According to a disclosure published on the Kuwait Boursa website on Sunday, earnings per share (EPS) rose to 94.84 fils in the first half of 2025, up from 81.63 fils during the corresponding period in 2024, reflecting the same 16 percent growth.

The company attributed the improved financial performance to a combination of factors, including a 3 percent increase in operating revenues, a 5 percent reduction in costs, a slight 0.4 percent rise in financing interest expenses, and a 9 percent growth in its share of results from an associate company.

Founded in 1954 and publicly listed on the Kuwait Stock Exchange since 1984, KNCC has an authorized and paid-up capital of KD 10.10 million (around USD 30.8 million). The company specializes in cinema-related activities encompassing education, entertainment, and intellectual pursuits both within Kuwait and abroad.

In addition to its core business, KNCC invests surplus funds in financial and real estate portfolios managed by professional firms. The company also operates and manages restaurants, cafes, and ready-made meal services.

The steady growth in KNCC’s financial results underscores its resilient market position and diversified business operations.

