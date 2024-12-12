Egypt - The EGX Listing Committee approved Korra Energi’s temporary listing of 2.25 billion shares at a nominal value of EGP 0.20 per share, according to a bourse statement.

The temporary listing will be under the ticker symbol KORA.CA, with EGP 450 million in issued capital.

The move comes ahead of the company’s initial public offering (IPO), which is set to launch within six months.

Meanwhile, Korra Energi is required to prepare consolidated financial statements, starting with those for the full year ending on December 31st, 2024.

