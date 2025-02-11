KUWAIT CITY, Feb 10: Kuwait Finance House (KFH) held the earnings webcast for highlighting the Group’s financial performance and results during the fiscal year 2024.

The meeting was attended by KFH Group Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Khaled AlShamlan, Senior Deputy Group CEO – Finance, Dr. Shadi Zahran and Group Chief Strategy Officer, Mr. Fahad Al-Mukhaizeem.

KFH Group Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Khaled AlShamlan commenced the meeting by shedding light on the Bank’s financial performance for the year ended 2024. He said: “By the grace of Allah, KFH has reported historic net profit of KD 601.8 million attributable to the shareholders of the bank for the year ended 2024; an increase of 3.0% compared to 2023. Earnings per share reached 36.37 fils for the year 2024, an increase of 3.0%,compared to 2023. Net Financing income for the year ended 2024 reached KD 1,147.0 million; an increase of 18.7% compared to 2023.”

He added that the Board of Directors considered the distribution of cash dividends to shareholders of 22% (including 10% in H1 2024). The Board of Directors also proposed distribution of bonus shares of 8% subject to the approval of the General Assembly and the competent authorities.

AlShamlan stated that during 2024, KFH successfully achieved a strong financial performance, reporting record annual financial results. KFH also demonstrated growth in operating income, profits and all key financial indicators. The Bank also succeeded in achieving the strategic objectives and enhancing the Group’s leading standing after the completion of the largest-ever merger project in the Kuwaiti banking sector, and the successful integration of operations with the (formerly) Ahli United Bank – Kuwait (AUBK) as part of its landmark cross-border acquisition of Ahli United Bank - Bahrain, one of the largest deals in the region. This historic move paved the way for the creation of a giant financial entity, with a reach spanning 8 countries worldwide through a large international network of over 600 branches. It also paved the way for KFH’s ambition of becoming one of the world's top 100 banks within the next decade.

“KFH demonstrated its ability to promote the future of Islamic finance worldwide. This is evident in the successful and record-breaking conversion of Ahli United Bank in Bahrain, the UK, and Egypt to Islamic banking, achieved with high efficiency” he noted.

Additionally, KFH completed the successful issuance of a 5-year Senior Unsecured Sukuk of $1 bn, the second issue under KFH $4 bn Sukuk Program. The aim of the Sukuk issuance is to enhance KFH’s long-term funding sources, in addition to financing its overall operations. Additionally, KFH increased its investment in green Sukuk to $653.2 million in 2024, a 162.3% increase compared to last year's investment of $249 million in 2023.

AlShamlan further said: “KFH continued its endeavors in building a sustainable banking model within the (ESG) framework, noting the inclusion of KFH in the FTSE4Good Index Series. KFH was also awarded “A” rating by MSCI ESG Index. Furthermore, KFH’s participated in the sixteenth session of the Conference of the Parties (COP16) to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD). The Bank also signed the first-of-its-kind Global Takaful Alliance agreement with the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and released the first-of-its-kind Carbon Footprint report in Kuwait’s banking sector. KFH continues to issue its sustainability reports, reflecting its commitment to environmental leadership and responsible banking.”

He went on to say that KFH played a prominent role in supporting the local economy and contributed to the development of the infrastructure by financing large scale projects across various sectors. KFH also strengthened its role as a strategic partner for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) within the Kuwaiti banking sector. Many of these SMEs begin their success story by securing financing from KFH.

KFH continued its innovative streak, developing digital financial solutions tailored to the needs and aspirations of its customers. The Bank also implemented numerous projects related to services, products, and financial solutions. It developed its technological infrastructure, enhanced cybersecurity defenses, and embraced AI technology.

Speaking about KFH’s social role, AlShamlan said: “KFH succeeded in launching value-added community initiatives that catered to various segments of society. These initiatives encompassed supporting community capabilities, caring for individuals with special needs, launching awareness campaigns, safeguarding the environment, supporting sustainable practices, empowering the youth, in addition to supporting innovation and various health and sport initiatives. The commencement of the reconstruction project for the damaged area in Al Mubarakiya has started with an estimated cost of approximately KD 8 million. The contract, signed with the project's contractor and Kuwait Municipality, involves reconstructing approximately 17 buildings and developing some neighboring structures. KFH’s efforts also encompassed various strategic initiatives in social responsibility”.

In appreciation of its exceptional efforts, KFH received 43 awards and 4 rankings at the Group level from different global and regional entities. Most notable of these awards are: “World’s Best Islamic Financial Institution” Award from Global Finance magazine, “Kuwait's Best Bank” and “Kuwait's Best Bank for ESG” from Euromoney. In addition, KFH was named “Bank of the Year – Kuwait” by The Banker and was awarded with the “Corporate Social Responsibility – Middle East” award from EMEA Finance Magazine.

KFH Senior Deputy Group CEO, Finance – Dr. Shadi Zahran

Meanwhile, Senior Deputy Group CEO, Dr. Shadi Zahran, talked about the Group’s financial performance for the financial year ended 31 December 2024.

Zahran said: “The Group has achieved Net Profit After Tax attributable to Shareholders for the year ended 31st December 2024 of KD 601.8mn higher by KD 17.3mn or 3.0% compared to 2023 of KD 584.5mn. The higher profits are mainly from an increase in total operating income. Partly offset by higher net monetary loss that resulted from the application of IAS-29 “Financial reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies” on the financial statements of the group subsidiary in Türkiye Kuwait Turk Participation Bank (KTPB) and the increase in operating expenses.”

He added: “Financing income has increased by KD 692.3mn or 31.6% compared to the last year mainly due to increase in the gross yield. Net financing income at KD 1,147mn increased by KD 181mn or 18.7% compared to last year mainly due to an increase in financing income by KD 692.3mn offset by increase in finance cost and distribution to depositors by KD 511.2mn.

Speaking about the operating income profile, contribution of net financing income to operating income increased from 66% in 2023 to 70% in 2024 due to increase in net financing income and decline in investment income.

Group NFM for 2024 at 3.12% is higher by 44bps compared to 2023. Average yield improved by 227bps while average COF also increased by 183bps. This was the result of full year impact of rate changes and repricing of assets and liabilities during the year.

Zahran indicated that by looking at provisions and impairments, group total impairment charge increased by KD 14.1mn compared to 2023.

“KFH cautious approach towards provisioning have contributed to financing provision balance exceeding ECL required as per CBK IFRS 9 by KD 539mn as of 31 December 2024” commented Zahran.

As for the Net Monetary Loss, application of IAS-29 on the financial statements of KTPB resulted in recognition of net monetary loss of KD 155.3mn in the current year with an increase of KD 82.5mn compared to last year due to the continued inflation and significant maturity of CPI linked sukuk during last quarter of 2023.

Speaking about the financial position, Zahran said that the Total Assets at KD 36.7bn decreased by (3.4)% in 2024. Net financing receivables at KD 19.1bn decreased by (1.8)% mainly due to sale of KFH Bahrain in addition to foreign currency volatility during the year. Excluding these impacts, group net financing receivable would be higher in 2024 by 5.5%.

Investments in debt securities at KD 6.9bn as at the end of year 2024.

Deposits as of 2024 are KD 19.2bn. The contribution from CASA deposits to total group customer deposits as at the end of 2024 is 44.4%. Contribution of customer deposits to total funding is 66.5% compared to 71.4% in 2023.

KFH Group Chief Strategy Officer - Fahad Al-Mukhaizeem

KFH Group Chief Strategy Officer, Fahad Al-Mukhaizeem highlighted the Kuwait operating environment with an overview on KFH. He also talked about KFH's strategy, as well as Full Year-2024 results.

Al-Mukhaizeem said: “In light of the evolving monetary policy landscape, the Central Bank of Kuwait (CBK) has implemented a measured and balanced strategy to align with local economic conditions, uphold macroeconomic stability, and promote sustainable growth. Consequently, during 2024, CBK has reduced the discount rate by 25 basis points, bringing it down to 4.00%, effective September 19, 2024.”

At the macroeconomic level, Kuwait's GDP is forecasted to reach KD 39.4 billion in 2024 according to the most recent International Monetary Fund (IMF) report released in October 2024. Additionally, the average inflation rate reached declined to 2.9% during the year 2024according to the latest issued data Central Statistical Bearu. Kuwait’s crude oil price reached USD 74.2 per barrel as of the end of December 2024, down by 6.7 % from the same period of the previous year.

Al-Mukhaizeem mentioned that in 2024, Kuwait's economic development is marked by a strategic focus on diversification and resilience in the face of global economic challenges. The government is actively implementing initiatives aimed at reducing reliance on oil revenues by promoting sectors such as finance, technology, and tourism. Investments in infrastructure development are also a priority, with significant projects underway to enhance transportation and connectivity. Additionally, the Central Bank of Kuwait's monetary policies, including adjustments to the discount rate, are designed to foster a stable economic environment conducive to growth.

As a result, Kuwait is positioning itself to achieve sustainable development and attract foreign investment, ultimately aiming for a more balanced and robust economy. In terms of credit ratings, Kuwait maintains a robust profile with an A+ rating and a stable outlook from Standard & Poor's, an A1 rating from Moody's, and an AA- rating from Fitch, all with stable outlooks.

He added: “KFH’s long term credit rating stands at A by Fitch with Stable Outlook, and at A2 by Moody’s with Stable outlook. Furthermore, KFH continued its efforts to achieve financial solidity and sustainable growth, capitalizing on the flexible business model, strong asset quality, abundant liquidity, continuous diversification of financing and wide geographical spread in different markets worldwide, most prominently Kuwait, Bahrain, Turkey, Egypt, UK and Germany.”

Additionally, KFH ranked first among the largest listed companies on Boursa Kuwait in terms of a market capitalization approximately KD 12.4 billion as of the end of December 2024 according to Boursa Kuwait.

