Riyadh - Jabal Omar Development Company generated net profits standing at SAR 903.88 million in the first half (H1) of 2025, higher by 1,627% year-on-year (YoY) than SAR 52.32 million.

Revenues amounted to SAR 1.24 billion as of 30 June 2025, an annual rise of 2.58% from SAR 1.21 billion, according to the financial results.

The earnings per share (EPS) jumped to SAR 0.77 in H1-25 from SAR 0.05 a year earlier.

Financials for Q2-25

In the second quarter (Q2) of 2025, the development group shifted to net losses worth SAR 42.06 million, against net profits of SAR 33.30 million in Q2-24.

The revenues fell by 19.74% YoY to SAR 501.70 million in April-June 2025 from SAR 625.12 million.

Quarterly, the group turned to net losses in Q2-25 when compared to net profits valued at SAR 945.94 million in Q1-25, while the revenues shrank by 32.90% from SAR 747.73 million.

