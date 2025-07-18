Specialist insurance provider CFC, backed by private equity firms EQT and Vitruvian Partners, is exploring a UK listing that could value the firm at more than 5 billion pounds ($6.71 billion), the Financial Times reported on Friday.

The insurer is also considering other options, including a listing in the U.S. or even a sale, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Discussions are still in early stages, and any deal was unlikely before the second half of 2026, they added.

CFC declined to comment on the report.

The two European private equity firms made a "significant" investment in CFC in 2021, valuing the London-based firm at more than 2.5 billion pounds at the time.

Founded in 1999 as a cyber insurance provider, CFC has since expanded into more than 20 specialist insurance classes, its website said.

The firm operates nine offices globally, with more than 950 employees serving roughly 150,000 customers.

CFC's listing could breathe fresh life into London's IPO market, which has been hit by a string of delistings and IPO departures in recent years, with fast-fashion major Shein being the latest to walk away.

The UK has been trying to make London a more attractive destination for companies to list and raise funds, and has made major changes to its listing rules last year.

($1 = 0.7448 pounds)

(Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sumana Nandy and Rashmi Aich)