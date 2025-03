HSBC on Monday downgraded U.S. equities, citing uncertainty around tariffs, while turned bullish on European stocks following boost from Germany loosening its fiscal reforms.

The brokerage lowered U.S. equities to "neutral" and raised rating on European stocks, excluding UK stocks to "overweight" from "underweight"

(Reporting by Kanchana Chakravarty in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)