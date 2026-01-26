Cairo - Gourmet Egypt.com for Food Products, a subsidiary of B Investments Holding, unveiled the indicative offer price range and the start of the subscription period for its initial public offering (IPO) on the Egyptian Exchange (EGX), according to a bourse statement.

The offer price has been set between EGP 6.20 and EGP 6.90 per share. The size of the offering is expected to be between EGP 1.18 billion and EGP 1.32 billion.

The offering will include up to 190.51 million shares, representing around 47.60% of the company’s issued capital. It is divided into two tranches, a private and a public offering, at a maximum initial price of EGP 7.74 per share.

Private Tranche

The first tranche, a private offering, will include up to 152.41 million shares, equivalent to 80% of the total offering and 38.10% of the Gourmet’s shares.

Minimum subscriptions are set at EGP 5 million for individual investors and EGP 10 million for financial institutions. This tranche will be open from 25 to 29 January 2026.

Public Tranche

The second tranche, a public offering, comprises up to 38.10 million shares, representing 20% of the total offering and 9.50% of the company’s shares.

The investors can subscribe for a minimum of 100 shares and a maximum up to the tranche limit. The public tranche will run from 25 January 2026 for eight working days, ending on 4 February 2026.

Brokerage firms submitting orders must deposit at least 25% of each order’s value into the designated offering account at clearing banks before the public tranche subscription closes.

Meanwhile, the remaining amount must be paid based on the final allocation, in line with EGX settlement rules, no later than the day following the close of subscriptions.

Michael Wright, the Chairman of Gourmet, said: “Today represents a pivotal moment as we open subscriptions for the Gourmet IPO. Our offering provides a distinctive opportunity for potential investors to engage in the growth of a leading premium grocery retailer in Egypt."

"As we continue to expand our operations, enhance our product offerings, and grow our digital and delivery services, we remain confident in our ability to drive sustainable growth and value for our shareholders," Wright added.

Earlier this month, B Investments’ board approved proceeding with the listing and share offering of Gourmet Egypt.

