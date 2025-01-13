GFH Financial Group (GFH) on Sunday announced an investment in Invenergy, the largest privately-held developer, owner, and operator of clean energy solutions, through investment vehicles managed by Blackstone’s infrastructure group.

With headquarters in the US, Invenergy has a 20-year track record of responsibly developing, building, owning and operating wind, solar, and natural gas generation projects, and energy storage facilities. To date, Invenergy has developed more than 200 projects and 33GW of generating capacity in the Americas, Europe, and Asia with over 2,600 employees and a deeply experienced management team.

The company also invests in transmission lines essential to connecting generation and energy storage capacity, moving power long distances across regions from where it’s produced to areas of high demand.

Invenergy projects deliver reliable, affordable clean energy to meet rapidly growing electricity demand. Complementing GFH’s thematic focus, this investment benefits from energy transition trends, the US’s 2050 Net Zero targets, industrial megaprojects, and the growth of artificial intelligence.

Hammad Younas, Group Chief Investment Officer of GFH, said: “In line with our focus on market-leading businesses in sectors with strong macro tailwinds, we’re pleased to announce this investment. Invenergy represents North America’s premier renewable energy platform, and we are delighted to be investing in their business through Blackstone, the world’s largest asset managers in alternative investments with expertise across sectors including infrastructure and renewable energy.”

Younas added: “In line with our impact investing strategy, Invenergy comes with a high conviction investment theme. The current macro environment in the US creates a favorable backdrop for renewable energy investments, while generating stable and recurring cash flows stemming from strong growth in development pace and renewables demand.” – TradeArabia News Service

