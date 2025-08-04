RIYADH — Saudi Exchange data showed that net purchases in the main equities market through foreign direct investment reached SR1.9 billion in July 2025.



According to the exchange, individual investors recorded net purchases of about SR2.12 billion, while high-net-worth individual investors posted net purchases of SR1.1 billion.



In contrast, investment funds registered net sales of SR3.3 billion, and Saudi companies reported net sales of SR1.6 billion.



On the trading front, the main Saudi stock index dropped 87.17 points on Sunday, closing at 10,833.10, with a total trading value of SR3.3 billion.



The number of shares traded stood at 272 million, with 62 companies seeing gains and 187 declining.



The top gainers included Al-Andalus for Sports, Thimar, Nama Chemicals, SPIMACO, and Zamil Industrial, while the biggest losers were Luberef, Jabal Omar, Dar Al Arkan, Obeikan Glass, and Al Waha, with price swings ranging between +9.96% and -9.96%.



Al Shams, Al-Andalus for Sports, Bawan, Americana, and Batic were the most active by volume, while the most active by value were Al-Andalus for Sports, Saudi Aramco, Luberef, Al Rajhi, and SABIC Agri-Nutrients.



The parallel market index (Nomu) fell 169.14 points to close at 26,755.84, with trades worth SR18 million and more than 2 million shares exchanged.

