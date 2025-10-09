Fertiglobe, the world’s largest seaborne exporter of urea and net ammonia combined, the largest nitrogen fertilizer producer in the Middle East and North Africa region, and the exclusive ammonia platform of ADNOC and XRG, announced today (October 8) that its board of directors have given approval for an interim cash dividend of $125 million for the first half (equivalent to 5.58 fils per share), compared to earlier guidance of at least $100 million.

This brings total return of capital to shareholders for H1 to $156 million, including $31 million in share buybacks as of June 30.

The record date for the H1 2025 dividend will be on October 17, with payment at the end of the month. Fertiglobe also commits to minimum dividends of $100 million for H2 2025 (4.46 fils per share), with the exact amount to be confirmed with full year results.

This brings total return of capital to shareholders to at least $277 million for 2025, including $52 million share buybacks completed to 30 September 2025, and to $2.8 billion since IPO.

Delivering on its “Grow 2030 Strategy”, Fertiglobe successfully implemented $19 million in fixed cost savings with ADNOC’s support as of September 1, 2025, leading to an EPS accretion of 9% on a run-rate basis, forming the majority of the $15-21 million savings targeted for 2025 and bringing total cost savings implemented to $46 million or 84% of the announced target.

In addition, Fertiglobe scaled its Diesel Exhaust Fuel (DEF) or AdBlue production capabilities in the UAE to guarantee a reliable and high-quality domestic supply.

It also signed exclusivity agreements and established production capacity for Automotive Grade Urea (AGU) in Egypt into European markets, with potential to deliver a combined annual EBITDA uplift of at least $22 million by 2030.

Driven by the robust pricing backdrop for nitrogen products in recent weeks on the back of tight supply and demand conditions, and the progress made on the company’s key strategic pillars, Fertiglobe’s management expects Q3 2025 adjusted ebitda to be at least $250 million, well above Q2 2025 adjusted ebitda of $176 million.

Lauding the board move, CEO Ahmed El Hoshy said: "We are pleased to reaffirm our commitment to shareholder value creation through the minimum $277 million return of capital for 2025 confirmed today, offering one of the most compelling yields in our industry and market, supported by ADNOC and our exceptional team."

"I am proud of the swift progress we have delivered against our “Grow 2030 Strategy”, including the closing of the Wengfu Australia’s distribution asset acquisition, where payback is expected in less than 4 months, and the cost reduction measures implemented with the support of our parent," he noted.

"Additionally, we have scaled our AdBlue capacity in the UAE, entered into exclusivity agreements and established production of AGU in Egypt for export into European markets. Collectively, the implemented initiatives are expected to contribute $91 million in annual ebitda by 2030, reflecting c.25% of the targeted growth, and we remain focused on delivering further value in the months ahead," he added.

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).