First Abu Dhabi Bank Misr (FABMISR), one of Egypt’s largest banks, announced its financial results for the first nine months of 2025, reporting solid growth across key performance indicators.

The bank achieved an 8% increase in net profit after neutralising the impact of foreign exchange fluctuations, recording EGP 13.2bn compared to the same period last year. The results reflect strong operational efficiency and the successful execution of its strategy to drive sustainable value from its core business.

According to the bank’s financial statements, total assets rose by 14% to EGP 472.4bn. Net loans and advances grew by 24% to EGP 176.5bn, underscoring FABMISR’s ongoing role in supporting economic activity and providing financing to vital sectors.

Customer deposits increased by 20% to EGP 310.8bn, reaffirming strong market confidence and the bank’s ability to attract and retain deposits in a competitive environment.

Profitability indicators also remained robust. Net profit stood at EGP 13.2bn, an 8% rise after adjusting for FX impact, while shareholders’ equity expanded by 19% to EGP 71.9bn, strengthening the bank’s capital base and supporting future growth plans.

FABMISR also recorded EGP 2.4bn in net fee and commission income, up 25% year-on-year, reflecting the success of its strategy to diversify revenue streams and enhance value-added services.

FABMISR said its strong performance reinforces its position as a trusted financial partner, combining global banking expertise with deep local market insight. As part of its commitment to digital transformation and enhanced security standards, the bank recently obtained PCI DSS certification, the international benchmark for protecting cardholder data.

In parallel, it strengthened its strategic partnership with Hemaya to further bolster cybersecurity infrastructure and deploy advanced protection solutions, ensuring secure and resilient digital banking services for its customers.

