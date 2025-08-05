Egypt - The chairperson of the Egyptian Exchange (EGX), Ahmed El-Sheikh, has highlighted the pivotal role of the stock market in supporting the national economy and outlined investment opportunities available to Egyptians living abroad.

Speaking at the 6th “Egyptians Abroad” conference in Cairo, El-Sheikh emphasised the exchange’s importance as an effective tool for channelling savings into productive investments, thereby financing development projects and achieving sustainable growth.

He pointed to recent incentives and facilities aimed at attracting Egyptian expatriates, such as allowing investor registration with a valid passport and offering comprehensive digital solutions for opening accounts and executing trades through advanced fintech applications.

“These facilities are part of a broader strategy to encourage the participation of Egyptians abroad in the financial markets and enhance their contribution to the sustainable growth of the national economy,” El-Sheikh said.

The EGX chairperson detailed efforts to diversify financial instruments to meet the demands of various investor categories. He noted the launch of the EGX33 Shariah index for investors seeking Sharia-compliant investments, and the EGX35-LV index for low-volatility stocks, aimed at those seeking stable investments and portfolio diversification.

El-Sheikh also stressed the market’s commitment to transparency, governance, and investor protection. He announced the upcoming launch this month of the “EGX Gate” application, a digital platform designed to enable investors to follow market developments and communicate directly with the exchange.

He pointed to the positive performance of the Egyptian stock market, which is the second-largest Arab exchange by the number of listed companies. On July 27, 2025, the four main market indices (EGX30, EGX70, EGX100, EGX33), as well as the market capitalisation, reached unprecedented historic levels, reflecting rising investor confidence, he said.

El-Sheikh also highlighted the exchange’s efforts to enhance financial inclusion and expand its investor base. The number of new individual investors in the first six months of the current year reached about 123,000, compared to approximately 100,000 in the same period last year.

He concluded by affirming that the coming period will see more initiatives aimed at expanding the base of Egyptian investors abroad, in cooperation with various capital market entities and commercial representative offices, to support the state’s efforts to increase foreign currency inflows and maximise investments.

© 2025 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

