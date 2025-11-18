Arab Finance: U Consume Finance (valU) recorded a 138.97% year-on-year (YoY) surge in consolidated net profit attributable to the holding company for the first nine months of 2025, according to the financial statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on November 17th.

The company’s consolidated net profit attributable to the holding company reached EGP 541.431 million in the nine-month period ended September 30th, compared to EGP 226.566 million in the year-ago period.

The company also generated consolidated revenues of EGP 2.368 billion in the January-September period of 2025, up from EGP 1.619 billion in the same period of 2024.

At the level of the standalone financial statement, valU posted net profits after tax amounting to EGP 430.135 million in the period from January 1st to September 30th, up from EGP 205.605 million in the same period of 2024.