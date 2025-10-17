Cairo: Sidi Kerir Petrochemicals Company (Sidpec) generated net profits after tax worth EGP 1.50 billion in the first nine months (9M) of 2025, lower by 20.43% than EGP 1.88 billion in 9M-24.

Revenues hit EGP 10.91 billion as of 30 September 2025, signaling an 8.92% year-on-year (YoY) rise from EGP 10.01 billion, according to the unaudited financial statements.

Earnings per share (EPS) retreated to EGP 1.48 during the January-September 2025 period from EGP 2.24 in 9M-24.

During the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, Sidpec achieved an annual growth of 5% in net profits after tax to EGP 587 million, compared to EGP 559 million.

