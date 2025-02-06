Sharkia National Food Company (SNFC) turned to net profits after tax valued at EGP 281,564 in 2024, against net losses of EGP 5.13 million in 2023, as per the financial statements.

Revenues dropped to EGP 17.26 million last year from EGP 26.92 million in 2023.

The basic earnings per share (EPS) hit EGP 0.001 in 2024, versus a loss per share of EGP 0.031 a year earlier.

Sharkia National Food's main activities include feed manufacture and fattening cattle. The company operates a poultry feed production factory, animal feed production factory, and cattle fattening farm.

