Societe Arabe Internationale De Banque’s (SAIB) ordinary general meeting (OGM) has decided to pay cash dividends of $0.518 per share to shareholders for 2024 as of April 17th, as per a filing on March 25th.

Shareholders of record date on April 14th will be eligible to receive the dividends.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).