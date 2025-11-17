Arab Finance: Rekaz Holding for Investment (RKAZ) posted a 2,673.17% year-on-year (YoY) surge in profits for the first nine months of 2025, according to the financial statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on November 16th.

The company garnered a net profit after tax of EGP 993,820 during the January-September period, compared to EGP 35,837.

Established in 2010, the company’s activity covers trading in fertilizers as well as agricultural products and equipment, land reclamation and restoration, purchasing and selling properties, public trading and contracting, and import and export.