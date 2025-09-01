Cairo - Raya Holding for Financial Investments submitted a draft mandatory tender offer (MTO) to increase its equity ownership in Raya Customer Experience (RAYA CX) to 90% from 60.80%.

The Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA) is reviewing the offer, which is being valued at EGP 7.50 each, according to a bourse filing.

In the first half (H1) of 2025, Raya Holding logged consolidated net profits after tax worth EGP 971.67 million, signaling a 27.50% year-on-year (YoY) rise from EGP 762.13 million.

As of 30 June 2025, RAYA CX achieved 40.90% higher net profits valued at EGP 145.12 million, compared with EGP 245.35 million in H1-24.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2025 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

