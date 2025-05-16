Egypt - Raya Contact Center (RACC) recorded a 40.74% year-on-year (YoY) decrease in consolidated net profit attributable to the holding company for the first quarter (Q1) of 2025 to EGP 63.716 million, compared to EGP 107.529 million, as per a filing.

The company’s revenues went up to EGP 634.523 million from January to March this year, versus EGP 625.383 million in the same period last year.

At the level of the standalone financial statement, Raya posted net profits after tax amounting to EGP 17.255 million in Q1 2025, compared to EGP 144.558 million in the same period of 2024.

Raya Contact Center is an Egypt-based company, operating with outsourcing services as well as a contact center, back office, inside sales, and professional services.

