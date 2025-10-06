Arab Finance: Palm Hills Development Company booked total new sales of EGP 182 billion in the first nine months of 2025, up from EGP 130 billion sales recorded in the same period of 2024, as per a statement.

The company acquired a 315-feddan land plot at the entrance of the New Administrative Capital (NAC), adjacent to New Cairo, with total estimated sales of EGP 160 billion over the next eight years.

For its New Cairo Extension, Palm Hills purchased a 97-feddan plot, which is expected to be launched before the end of 2025. This development is projected to generate sales of around EGP 29 billion over three years.

At the end of June 2025, the EGX-listed company logged net profits after tax and minority interest valued at EGP 2.443 billion, higher by 43.41% year-on-year (YoY) than EGP 1.703 billion.

