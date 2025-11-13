Arab Finance: Orascom Development Egypt posted a 122.43% year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated net profits after minority interest, recording EGP 4.083 billion during the first nine months of 2025, compared to EGP 1.835 billion, according to the company’s financial statements filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on November 12th.

Revenues reached EGP 17.242 billion during the January-September period of this year, up from EGP 15.455 billion during the first nine months of last year.

In terms of standalone business, the firm’s net profits after tax plunged to EGP 3.605 billion, compared to EGP 296.358 million.

ODE, the largest subsidiary of Orascom Development Holding (ODH), is a developer of resort towns, residential units, hotels, and recreational facilities such as golf courses, town centers, and marinas, in addition to supporting infrastructures, such as hospitals, schools, and utilities.