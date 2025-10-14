Cairo - The extraordinary general meeting (EGM) of Macro Group approved increasing the issued capital by EGP 570.20 million to EGP 684.24 million from EGP 114.04 million

The transaction will be financed in cash through a rights issue, issuing 2.85 billion new shares at EGP 0.20 per share, according to a bourse filing.

The authorized capital will also rise to EGP 3 billion from EGP 575 million.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2025 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

