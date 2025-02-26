Egypt - The International Company for Agriculture Crops (IFAP) recorded net profits attributable to the shareholders valued at EGP 291.331 million in the first half (H1) of fiscal year (FY) 2024/25, the financial statement showed.

The generated net profits were higher by 2.40% year-on-year (YoY) than EGP 284.500 million.

Earnings per share (EPS) hit EGP 1.64 at the end of December 2024, an annual rise from EGP 1.62.

Meanwhile, the net sales went down to EGP 1.068 billion in H1 FY2024/25 from EGP 1.108 billion a year earlier.

In FY2023/24, IFAP’s consolidated net profits attributable to the parent company increased by 17.8% YoY to EGP 518.97 million from EGP 440.603 million.

