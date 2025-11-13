Cairo – Housing and Development Bank (HD Bank) registered consolidated net profits worth EGP 14.45 billion in the first nine months (9M) of 2025, up 53.60% from EGP 9.40 billion in 9M-24.

The basic earnings per share climbed to 27.16 in 9M-25 from EGP 17.67 a year earlier, according to the financial results.

Net interest income amounted to EGP 29.53 billion in the January-September 2025 period, higher by 44.20% year-on-year (YoY) from EGP 20.48 billion.

Standalone Financials

At the end of September 2025, the lender’s standalone net profits after tax hiked by 62.50% to EGP 13.43 billion from EGP 8.27 billion in the year-ago period

Non-consolidated EPS jumped by 58% to EGP 22.68 in 9M-25 from EGP 14.35 billion in 9M-24.

In the first half (H1) of 2025, HD Bank posted 60.10% YoY higher consolidated net income at EGP 9.56 billion, compared to EGP 5.97 billion.

