Egypt - GB Corp (AUTO) reported a 0.03% year-on-year (YoY) uptick in consolidated net profits attributable to the parent company in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, recording EGP 626.522 million, compared to EGP 626.333 million, as per a filing.

Similarly, operating revenues rose to EGP 16.760 billion in the three months to March 31st this year from EGP 9.006 billion in the same period a year earlier.

The company did not post any standalone net profits.

GB Corp is a leading automotive company in the Middle East. The Egypt-based company has operations across six primary lines of business: passenger cars, motorcycles and three-wheelers, commercial vehicles and construction equipment, tires, after-sales, and Iraqi operations.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).