Arab Finance: Gadwa for Industrial Development recorded an annual drop of 178.36% in consolidated net profit attributable to equity holders, reaching EGP 411.261 million at the end of December 2025, versus EGP 1.144 billion, according to the financial results.

Earnings per share (EPS) fell to EGP 0.08 last year from EGP 0.22 in 2024, while revenues declined to EGP 15.773 billion from EGP 19.054 billion.

Standalone net profits reached EGP 357.649 million in 2025, down year-on-year (YoY) from EGP 1.056 billion. EPS plummeted to EGP 0.06 from EGP 0.18.

Operations revenues plunged to EGP 509.240 million in the January-December 2025 period from EGP 1.102 billion.

In the nine months ended September 30th, the company’s consolidated profits excluding minority interest dropped to EGP 563.888 million from EGP 1.056 billion.