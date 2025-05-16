Egypt - Fawry for Banking Technology and Electronic Payment (FWRY) reported a 97.13% year-on-year (YoY) climb in consolidated profits attributable to the parent company in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, registering EGP 605.378 million, compared to EGP 307.089 million, as per a filing.

Consolidated operating revenues surged to EGP 1.794 billion in the January-March period from EGP 1.087 billion in the same period last year.

As for standalone financial results, the company’s net profit after tax soared to EGP 542.159 million in Q1 2025 from EGP 305.194 million in Q1 2024.

Meanwhile, standalone operating revenues went up to EGP 1.077 billion from EGP 729.977 million.

Fawry is an Egypt-based company that provides an electronic payment network. The company allows users to pay bills in multiple channels, such as online, using automated teller machines, mobile wallets, and retail points.

