Cairo – The net profits after tax and non-controlling interest (NCI) of Fawry for Banking Technology and Electronic Payments hit EGP 2.03 billion in the first nine months (9M) of 2025.

The recorded earnings were higher by 84% year-on-year (YoY) than EGP 1.10 billion, according to the financial results.

Total revenues jumped by 57.60% YoY to EGP 6.05 billion as of 30 September 2025 from EGP 3.84 billion.

Fawry’s total throughput value reached EGP 638.50 billion in 9M-25, an annual leap of 52.50% from EGP 418.60 billion. The number of transactions surged by 7.20% YoY to 1.55 billion from 1.44 billion.

Quarterly Financials

In the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, the EGX-listed group achieved net profits amounting to EGP 778.61 million, higher by 60.30% than EGP 477.77 million in Q3-24.

The revenues climbed by 48.40% to EGP 2.29 billion in July-September 2025 from EGP 1.54 billion in the year-ago period.

The quarterly profits jumped from EGP 651.58 million in Q2-25, while the revenues grew from EGP 1.97 billion.

