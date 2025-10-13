Arab Finance: Faisal Islamic Bank posted a 70.2% year-on-year (YoY) decrease in unconsolidated net profits for the first nine months of 2025, according to the financial statements.

Standalone profits hit EGP 2.474 billion in the January-September period, versus EGP 8.317 billion in the year-ago period.

Total revenues declined by 12.8% to EGP 19.644 billion at the end of September 2025 from EGP 22.528 billion.

Earnings per share (EPS) amounted to EGP 3.445 in the nine-month period, an annual drop of 74.1% from EGP 13.297.

At the end of June 2025, the bank reported standalone net profits after tax valued at EGP 1.382 billion, lower by 78.9% YoY than EGP 6.552 billion.

