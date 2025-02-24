Egypt - El Shams Pyramids for Hotels and Touristic Projects achieved 769% year-on-year (YoY) higher net losses after tax at $899,770 in 2024, compared to $103,576, as per the unaudited financial results.

The EGX-listed firm generated sales amounting to $128,610 at the end of December 2024. This is compared to a loss in revenues of $355,296 in 2023.

Founded in 1976, El Shams Pyramids is an Egyptian public joint-stock company.

The company owns, operates, and manages Le Meridien Pyramids Hotel in Cairo which consists of 655 rooms, swimming pools, cafes, and restaurant and recreation facilities.

