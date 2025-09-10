Arab Finance: El-Nile Co. for Pharmaceuticals and Chemical Industries’ (NIPH) net profits after tax increased 39.35% year on year (YoY) in fiscal year (FY) 2024/2025, according to the company’s financial indicators.

The firm earned EGP 125.727 million in net profits in FY 2024/2025, up from EGP 90.226 million in the previous FY.

Revenues increased to EGP 1.289 billion from EGP 1.143 million in FY 2023/2024.

Established in 1962, Nile Company for Pharmaceutical and Chemical Industries is engaged in the manufacturing and export of medical and veterinary drugs, and cosmetics. The company specializes in the production of high quality pharmaceutical and biotech products including antiseptics, pediatrics, antibacterial, medicines for urinary tract, endocrine glands and cardiovascular disorders.

